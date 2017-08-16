House lawmakers dismayed by loss of ‘competent, dedicated social welfare secretary’

LAWMAKERS belonging to a militant bloc at the House of Representatives were dismayed by the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) rejection of Judy Taguiwalo’s confirmation as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate led the Makabayan bloc in saying that with the rejection, the administration “will be losing a very competent and dedicated DSWD secretary” and “the majority of the people catered to by the DSWD would be the ones to suffer.”

In a separate statement, Rep. Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis Party-ist likewise said that Taguiwalo would be a great loss both to the department and to poor Filipinos who have been given service during her time as its secretary.

For its part, the Gabriela Women’s Party said that the CA, in rejecting her, was “consequently putting an end to the competent, honest and efficient service that Taguiwalo has offered to the people during her stint.”

“The Duterte government and the people have lost a stellar and exemplary public servant in letting her go. Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, a staunch defender of women and people’s rights, has indeed served the people well,” it added.