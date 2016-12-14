House leaders file new complaint vs De Lima

Senator Leila de Lima is facing a new criminal complaint at the Department of Justice (DOJ) for allegedly disrespecting the House Justice Committee that investigated the drug trade in the New Bilibid Prisons.

House Speaker Panteleon Alvarez and Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, chairman of the House Justice Committee, charged De Lima with violation of Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) which pertains to disobedience to summons issued by Congress.

The complaint stemmed from the text message that the former Justice Secretary sent to the daughter of her former bodyguard and lover Ronnie Dayan.

Dayan said De Lima advised him not to attend the House inquiry.

“As an independent senator, former Secretary of Justice and a lawyer, advising and inducing Mr. Dayan to hide and not to attend and/or appear in the House Inquiry for which he was duly summoned is tantamount to inducing disobedience to summons issued by Congress, of which she is a sitting member,” the complainant said.

Violation of Article 150 of the RPC is punishable by fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

House leaders on Monday filed an ethics complaint at the Senate against De Lima for ignoring a summons directing her to attend the inquiry.