House may also cite ‘Bongbong’ in contempt

The House of Representatives may also cite former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for contempt for advising his siter, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, not to attend a congressional inquiry on the alleged misuse of P66 million of tobacco fund.

Rep. Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur, chairman of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, said the panel will decide whether to cite Marcos in contempt or not.

Governor Marcos earlier said that she was advised by her brother not to attend the House hearings because she may also be detained just like the six Ilocos Norte government officials who are being held at the chamber for refusing to discuss the purchase of vehicles and medicines using the tobacco fund.

“It will be the committee who will decide whether we will cite former Senator Marcos for contempt,” Pimentel said in a radio interview.

On Tuesday, the lawmaker warned that the House will detain Imee if she refuses to attend the hearing on July 25.

Pimentel said that he has signed the show cause order asking three justices of the Court of appeals to who ordered the release of the six Ilocos officials to explain why they should not be cited in contempt for their.

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Norte, who initiated the probe on the tobacco fund, said Governor Marcos and the Ilocos 6 should explain the cash advances made to purchase 115 motor vehicles without public bidding.

“The use of tobacco funds for the purchase of motor vehicles is not allowed by the law. Governor Marcos has submitted two letters to the committee stating that the purchase of these mini cabs was legal. So, she should come and affirm such statement under oath before the committee,” Fariñas said.