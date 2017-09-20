House minority bloc seeks bigger budget for 3 agencies

THE minority bloc in the House of Representatives is pushing a budget increase for three government agencies.

It called for a P50-billion hike in the outlay for the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), citing

studies showing that the country’s fish resources are severely depleted.

“After rice, fish is the second most important staple in a typical Filipino family table. The BFAR needs a bigger budget to further develop our country’s aquaculture, which could address our food security concerns,” the bloc said on Wednesday.

It sought a P1-billion budget increase for the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, including an allocation for the transportation expenses for Tesda’s trainees.

The minority bloc slammed the reduction of the 2018 budget of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to P1,000.

“Let us be clear. The minority believes that the CHR serves an essential function in the government. This is of particular importance when the dignity [of a person]is at risk by acts of violence, which [risk]none of us can deny,” the bloc said.

It, however, did not say how much it wants for the commission for next year.

While the biggest budget allocations for 2018 were given to the Department of Education and the Department of Public Works and Highways, the minority bloc said, some agencies deserve to receive more.

“The House members, most especially the members of the minority, as much as possible, want all government agencies to receive the right amount of appropriations for them to be able to fulfill their duties,” it added.