House of Nobu

CELEBRITY CHEF LIVES LIFE AND COOKING WITH PASSION

As I stood there in stunned disbelief, scenes from Shinjuku, Peru, Argentina and Saitama swirled through my head like the images in a revolving lantern, then evaporated. With each vanishing image, I felt as though my body was being whittled away. Flames and smoke rose before my eyes. The building crackled and roared as it came crashing down… This is it, I thought. My life is over.

I have no idea how I got home that night. When I came to my senses, I was sprawled across the table. I drank some water and threw it right back up. My legs were so weak, I couldn’t stand. My brain was empty. Neither my mind nor my body registered anything that was said to me. What was I to do?… Ah… Enough… I thought, I might as well die…

For a while, all I could think about was death and how to go about dying. Should I get lost in the mountains and just disappear? Should I throw myself into the sea?

From Nobu, A Memoir by Nobuyuki Matsuhisa

See, it even happens to the best of them—the thought of suicide.

A fire had just gutted the 51-day-old Anchorage restaurant of Nobuyuki Matsuhisa or “Chef Nobu,” one of the world’s most beloved and respected restaurateurs. It was his second venture after a first go-it-alone restaurant in Lima, Peru. The effect was, to say the least, devastating.

That was then. Today, he flies 10 months of the year to tend to a fast expanding network of restaurants and hotels, dotting five continents. He has also authored five best-selling cookbooks and one autobiography, enjoys scores of adoring and loyal customers and has trained countless culinary professionals, many of whom have gone on to open their own establishments and reap their own rewards.

The abiding love of Nobu’s wife Yoko, help from unexpected places, astute business partners (including one Robert De Niro) and his own inner reserve and fierce passion for infusing Japanese cuisine with local ingredients eventually led him back to reason and purpose.

De Niro’s idea

The last time Chef Nobu visited Metro Manila was in February 2015 to inaugurate Nobu Manila, the second in the chain to open after Las Vegas and one of myriad attractions in the 6.2-hectare City of Dreams Manila. Over the recent Holy Week, he slipped into town to preside over a one-night, six-hour “Nobu Experience,” which saw him interacting with guests as they savored their way through canapés and buffet selections, showcasing his trademark ingenious alchemy of freshness, flavors and textures.

Favorites of Nobu junkies were all accounted for: Nobu Style Wagyu Pastrami Sliders, Black Cod Butter Lettuce with Crispy Kataifi, Bigeye Tuna Sashimi Salad Skewer with Matsuhisa Dressing, plus Filipino Manila Prawn Cocktail and Lapu Lapu New Style Sashimi in a nod to native palates.

With 40 restaurants (including two on two cruise ships) already packing an unbelievably hectic schedule, why did he add to the work load?

“It was Robert De Niro’s idea,” Chef Nobu told BoardRoom Watch during the interview, which was conducted in one of the hotel’s 321 guestrooms sprigged with cherry blossoms, which he requests designers to incorporate in most of their Nobu interiors. A whiff of his native Japan, where he was born in Saitama prefecture that boasted lovely countryside during his youth? Certainly, yes.

“According to De Niro, when a Nobu restaurant opened in a hotel, the hotel’s reputation rises,” the chef recalls in his memoir. “Nobu restaurants and luxury hotels seem to be very compatible.”

De Niro owns the Tribeca Grill and Greenwich Hotel in New York, so from his hospitality experience, he believed the idea would prosper. He proposed to Chef Nobu and their other partner Meir Teper that instead of opening Nobu in someone else’s hotel, they open Nobu in their own hotel.

The trio’s first “hotel baby” emerged as a boutique bolthole in Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas in 2014, followed by Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila a year later, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach in 2016 and in quick succession, Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch London, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto in 2017, with Nobu Hotel Marbella making a recent debut. Expect eight more within the year and next in Barcelona, Riyadh, Los Cabos, Chicago, Toronto, Sao Paulo and Atlanta.

Clueless about Cruise

This means more airplane rides for the eternally beaming celebrity chef, who treats his co-celebrities when they dine at any of his venues “just like ordinary guests.”

At Matsuhisa Sushi Bar, along Los Angeles’ bustling La Cienega Boulevard that was the base of his early fame in the late 1980s, Chef Nobu was usually clueless about the reputation or status of his guests.

Tom Cruise who? He turned down the actor’s request (perhaps, it was the flunkey of the actor) for a reservation since they were full that day. Barbra Streisand who? She was conversing with a friend over a meal, when Chef Nobu was advised by another customer to go over and greet the diva, but he still didn’t know which of the ladies he greeted was Barbra to the amusement of his staff. Regular guests have included Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, top agent Mike Ovitz, Zagat Survey founder Tim Zagat, Oscar winner Roberto Benigni and actress-wife Nicoletta Braschi, who signed a poster of Life Is Beautiful still hanging in the restaurant, pop icon Madonna, who waits in line like the rest when she’s forgotten to book and a host of well-known film producers (probably even the disgraced Harvey Weinstein), who power-lunches at Matsuhisa, among others.

When director Roland Joffe brought over De Niro—they had worked together in The Mission—to Matsuhisa, Chef Nobu was again unaware of the actor’s sterling performances in Godfather II and Raging Bull. In his memoir, he again recalls: “De Niro particularly liked the Black Cod with Miso and the Japanese sake Hokusetsu. After the meal, he invited me to join them for a drink. That was our first conversation.”

De Niro continued to patronize Matsuhisa whenever he was in LA, then in 1989 proposed to his friend that they open together, with seasoned restaurateur Dier Nieporent, a Japanese restaurant in New York. Upon the invitation of the actor, Chef Nobu went for a recce, but felt that he and his staff still needed to develop a more solid foundation and not venture out just yet. In August 1994, Nobu New York, triple the size of Matsuhisa, launched in the trendy Tribeca district, De Niro’s neighborhood. Chef Nobu chuckles: “I don’t think he originally intended to make Nobu a big restaurant. Maybe he just wanted to eat at a Matsuhisa whenever he wanted to.”

Keeping standards

Despite his global operations, the Master remains steadfast in his exacting standards of serving good food, respecting the ingredients and keeping customers happy. In fact, the title of his memoir, first published in Japanese, is The Smiling Faces of My Guests Means Everything.

One thing he makes clear: “Collecting Michelin stars is not my aim. All I want is to see my guests smile. For me, the greatest honor is to please my guests.” And that includes posing for the endless “groufies [the plural of ‘selfies’]” diners request of him. “It can get tiring, but I do it with a smile, and people are happy!”

If Chef Nobu is able to maintain omotenashi—the Japanese spirit of hospitality or service—in all his endeavors, he points to the Nobu family, the people he has trained and stayed with him in the good and bad times, through thick and thin and in adversity and triumph. “They know my philosophy. They know how I think.” That family is now scattered all over the world, running the various cogs that make up the Nobu wheel and making sure guests’ expectations are exceeded.

While technology, of course, has made communication with his team much easier, Chef Nobu still places great value on interpersonal activity. He says showing gratitude is very important, no matter what rank. Dishwashers come in for special mention, saying: “If the plates are dirty, the chefs can’t present the food. Dishwashing is a very hard job.” Wherever he travels to, the Master makes it a point to seek out the dishwashers to commend them.

At 69, Chef Nobu is trim and fit, thanks to gym workouts and running. But he admits jet lag still poses a challenge with all that criss-crossing of time zones. Before Manila, he had visited select Nobu hotels in London, Milan, Munich, Paris, New York, Melbourne, Perth and Kuala Lumpur. Hong Kong was the final stop.

Of his two daughters, only one is involved in the business, and the other is a mother with a young child. His wife Yuko, the woman whom he acknowledges “saved me” during his darkest days, is a good cook, he declares. “I love everything she makes.” Twice a year, however, Chef Nobu will lay out a spread for the clan, which he enjoys doing.

His advice for young chefs and budding entrepreneurs: “Don’t be afraid of making a mistake. Just do it, and do it with passion.”

PHOTOS BY HARVEY TAPAN