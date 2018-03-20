House of Representatives passes divorce bill on final reading

The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading a measure that will legalize divorce.

A great majority – 134 lawmakers – voted for the passage of the Dissolution of Marriage and Absolute Divorce measure. Only 57 House members opposed the bill.

Under the measure, the grounds for absolute divorce include marital infidelity; abandonment of petition by respondent without justifiable cause for more than one year; physical abuse, physical violence to compel the petitioner to change religious or political affiliation; attempt to induce the petitioner, a common child or child of the petitioner to prostitution; final judgment sentencing the respondent to imprisonment of more than six years; drug addiction or habitual alcoholism or chronic gambling, homosexuality and contracting of bigamous marriage.

Authors of the measure said the divorce bill is not about breaking families but ending physical and emotional abuses committed on spouses.

“There is nothing to fear about divorce. This is about giving remedy to those in abusive relationships. Marriage is a commitment, but it also entails obligation both on the part of the husband and the wife. There should be love, respect and support between the husband and wife. But if the marriage has become abusive that it already puts the life and the sanity of the aggrieved party on the line, the abused spouse has the right to end the marriage and leave an abusive relationship. That’s why I vote yes on this bill,” Rep. Emerenciana de Jesus of Gabriela party-list, one of the authors of the measure, said.

“This is about addressing domestic violence, whether it is committed against the husband or the wife. The state has the responsibility to preserve the health of its citizens. We should grant the state such opportunity to protect its citizens,” Rep. Teddy Baguilat of Ifugao, also one of the authors of the divorce bill, said.

Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo party-list warned passing the divorce bill would lead to broken families.

“This is being packaged as a pro-woman legislation, but what they have failed to mention is that while this will enable to wife to easily leave her husband, the husband can likewise easily afford to leave his wife,” Alejano said.