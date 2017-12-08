House okays bill giving PWD additional benefits

A HOUSE panel has approved an unnumbered substitute bill providing for additional privileges to persons with disability (PWD).

The House Committee on Social Services approved the bill seeking to amend Sections 5 and 32 of Republic Act (RA) 7277 or the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability.

Under the bill, at least two percent of all positions in government agencies, offices or corporations will be filled up with qualified PWD, while the private corporations will be mandated to reserve at least one percent of all positions for PWD.

Five-hundred pesos will be given to marginalized PWD as monthly stipend to augment their daily subsistence, medical and other needs upon review by the Joint Congressional Committees on Appropriations and Social Services, in consultation with the National Council on Disability Affairs and other concerned agencies.

The bill seeks to provide free assistive technology services, including the evaluation of the needs and the functional capacity of PWD in the customary environment or place of employment, as well as the designing, maintaining, repairing or replacing of assistive technology devices.

Training or technical assistance and sign language, interpreting and job coaching will also be provided to the PWD.

Technical aids, prosthetics and other orthotic devices that will restore the PWD’s social functioning and participation in community affairs will also be given.