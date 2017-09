THE House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to defer the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth council) elections to May 2018.

Ten lawmakers voted against the bill while 212 voted in the affirmative on Monday.

In October 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law the bill moving the elections to October 2017 from October 31, 2016. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO