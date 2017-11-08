House okays insurance for land reform beneficiaries

THE HOUSE Committee on Appropriations has approved the funding provision of a substitute bill seeking to grant full insurance coverage to all qualified Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

The still-unnumbered bill is principally authored by Deputy Speaker and Ilocos Sur Rep. Eric Singson and Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto.

The bill amends Section 37 of Republic Act (RA) 6657, or the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law, which mandates the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), the Department of Finance and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to institute reforms to liberalize access to credit by agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Support services to ARBs will also include full insurance coverage to all qualified beneficiaries, as defined in RA 1000 or the Agri Agra Law, who are actually tilling the land and capitalizing on crops as certified by the DAR.