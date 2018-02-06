House okays life imprisonment for ATM  fraud

THE House of Representatives approved a measure to add life imprisonment on top of a P5 million fine for individuals who will be found guilty of fraud involving the use of Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

With over 250 votes, lawmakers approved House Bill 6710, which increased penalties for violations of the Access Devices Regulation Act.

Access device refers to any card, plate, code, account number, electronic serial number, personal identification number (PIN) or other telecommunications service, equipment, or instrumental identifier or other means of account access that can be used to obtain money, good, services or any other thing of value or to initiate a transfer of funds (other than a transfer originated solely by paper instrument).

The bill deems hacking, as well as skimming, as types of ATM fraud.

Hacking refers to the “unauthorized access into or interference in a computer system, server or information and communications system; or any access in order to corrupt, alter, steal, or destroy using a computer or other similar information and communication devices. This includes introduction of viruses and the like, resulting in corruption, destruction, alteration, theft or loss of electronic data messages or electronic documents.

Skimming occurs when an ATM is compromised by a skimming device — a card reader that saves the users’ card number and PIN code and which can be disguised to look like a part of the ATM.

Under existing laws, the gravest penalty for ATM fraudsters is a P10,000 fine or twice the value obtained by the guilty party; imprisonment of 12 to 20 years; or both. LLANESCA T. PANTI

