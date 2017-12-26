House okays measure promoting children’s safety

A BILL regulating the importation, manufacture, distribution and sale of children’s products containing hazardous chemicals has been approved by the House of Representatives on third and final reading.

House Bill 6702, or the Safe and Non-Hazardous Children’s Products Act, was unanimously approved by 189 lawmakers.

The bill states that it is the policy of the State to ensure the right to health of the children, as enshrined in Presidential Decree 603 or The Child and Youth Welfare Code, Convention on the Rights of the Child and other conventions on hazardous substances to which the Philippines is a signatory.

It seeks to identify the hazardous chemicals commonly used in the production of children’s products, as well as the biennial updating of the list.

The list will be prepared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Environmental Management

Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Products which contain more than the allowable levels of the chemicals or with chemicals banned or withdrawn it their country of manufacture will be banned.

The Bureau of Product Standards-Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in collaboration with other government agencies, will lay down the standards, rules and processes to be followed by the importers, manufacturers, distributors and sellers of the children’s products.

Under the bill, an import system will be established to promote compliance with the act, by placing the burden of proof of product safety upon the importers, manufacturers and distributors.

A Children’s Product Safety Council (CPSC) will also be created, which will serve as the primary link and coordinator for its member institutions such as the Business Processing and Licensing Office of Local Government Units, the private sector and other stakeholders, in order to engage in studies and researches on hazardous chemicals and provide the necessary information materials on the same and conduct and facilitate consultations and dialogues within and among all concerned stakeholders in the industry.

The CPSC will be comprised of the Secretaries of the DENR, DTI, Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Education and Department of Finance.

The director general of the FDA, a member of the National Consumer Affairs Council, the executive directors of the Council for the Welfare of Children and the Early Childhood Care and Development Council and a representative from a non-government organization engaged in consumer safety and environment protection and health groups complete the cast of the CPSC.

Those caught committing prohibited acts is liable for imprisonment for one year to 10 years as well as a fine of P50,000 to P500,000 in accordance with Section 11 of the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009.

If the offender is a manufacturer, importer or distributor of any product covered under the bill, the penalty of at five to 10 years’ imprisonment, and a fine of P500,000 to P5 million shall be imposed.

An additional fine of one percent of the economic value/cost of the violative product or violation, or P1,000, whichever is higher, shall be imposed for each day of continuing violation after reasonable notice of such violation.