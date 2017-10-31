House okays push for judges-at-large

THE HOUSE Committee on Appropriations has approved a substitute bill seeking the creation of positions for judges-at-large.

Advertisements

Judges-at-large are deployable judges who do not have permanent salas, which means that they will be deployed by the Supreme Court (SC) to any court in the country, depending on need.

Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles, committee chairman, said in a statement on Tuesday that the passing of the bill will move to address the huge backlog hounding the country’s lower courts.

“The criminal justice system in the Philippines is perceived to be slow given the sheer volume of docketed cases. Human rights lawyer Jose Manuel Diokno once said that a trial in the country usually lasts six to 10 years. This measure presents a solution that aims to decongest court dockets in an efficient manner,” Nograles noted.

He said the substitute bill amends Batas Pambansa (BP) 129 and will create 50 Regional Trial Judges-at-Large and another 50 Municipal Trial Judges-At-Large.

The salary level of the 100 judges-at-large will be equal to the salaries of Regional Trial Judges, Metropolitan Trial Judges, Municipal Circuit Trial Judges and Intermediate Appellate Justices.

The judges-at-large will receive displacement allowances as well, to cover housing, food, transportation and other necessary fees incurred during the detail to courts that are outside their places of residence.

The allowances will be determined by the SC, upon the recommendation of the Court Administrator and the Plantilla Committee, according to the bill.

Nograles said the measure is timely because of the Duterte administration’s “no-nonsense” anti-illegal drug campaign, which led to the arrest and deaths of thousands of suspected drug offenders.

He cited a report by the Agence France-Presse in September, which bared more or less 96,700 drug suspects have been jailed since President Rodrigo Duterte took his seat as the President of the country.

“Delaying the resolution of these cases is unfair to the defendant as well as the lawmen who risked their lives in the conduct of anti-drug operations. That’s why the speedy delivery of justice is so important—nobody has a monopoly over it,” Nograles said.