House okays ‘Typhoon Yolanda Resiliency Day’ in Eastern Visayas

THE House of Representatives declared November 8 of every year as a special non-working holiday in Eastern Visayas to remember the victims of Supertyphoon “Yolanda,” which hit the country in 2013.

This developed after 219 lawmakers approved on third and final reading House Bill 6591, making November 8 “Typhoon Yolanda Resiliency Day”.

The bill, principally authored by Leyte Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez, salutes the resiliency and selflessness of volunteers and organizations that took part and contributed to the recovery and rehabilitation of all communities affected by Typhoon Yolanda, considered the strongest typhoon to hit land in recent history.

About 5,982 fatalities, over 80 percent coming from the three Leyte towns of Palo, Tacloban and Tanauan, were recorded by government with

27,022 people reported injured and 1,799 persons still missing.

Covered by the declaration is Eastern Visayas, which is composed of the City of Tacloban and the provinces of Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar and Eastern Samar.

For the last three years, these areas, through a local executive order, have been remembering the casualties from the super typhoon, as well as the people behind rescue efforts. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA