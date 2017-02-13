House OKs 10-year PH passport

The House of Representatives has approved a measure that extends the validity of Philippine passports from five to ten years on third and final reading.

House Bill 4767 got the nod of 216 lawmakers.

In the committee report, the authors of the measure noted that the extended validity of Philippine passports will ease the burden of the overseas Filipino workers, seafarers and businesswomen and the traveling public since they will renew their passports every 10 years.

The measure also allows the Department of Foreign Affairs to determine the validity of passports issued to minors.