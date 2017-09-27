House OKs bill legalizing use of medical marijuana

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano 3rd said the bill, which was approved by the House committee on health, seeks to legalize and regulate the use of cannabis which has been confirmed to have beneficial and therapeutic uses to treat chronic or debilitating medical conditions.

Under the bill authored by Albano, marijuana can be sold and supplied to qualified patients and caregivers through licensed Medical Cannabis Compassionate Centers (MCCC) in hospitals.

The pharmacists will be given licenses by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The bill will also create the Medical Cannabis Research and Safety Compliance Facilities that will be licensed by the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct scientific and medical research on the medical aspects of marijuana.

Qualified medical patients will be issued identification cards by the DOH, certifying that they have debilitating medical conditions that need the aid of medical cannabis.