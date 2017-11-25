House OKs bill magna carta for day care workers

THE HOUSE of Representatives has approved on its third and final reading a bill establishing a magna carta for day care workers.

A total of 205 lawmakers unanimously voted on the affirmative for the passing of House Bill 6550, also known as the Magna Carta of Day Care Workers.

The bill aims to ensure that children nationwide will receive quality early education and social development services in their early, formative years.

The bill also aims to recognize the crucial role of day care workers in nation-building through their services, by the grant of benefits and privileges and the provision of training for their professional development.

Through the bill, plantilla positions in all day care centers in the country will be created, which would allow day care workers to enjoy security of tenure and other benefits of permanent personnel provided in civil service rules.

Qualifications and standards will be set and the establishment of personnel selection boards will be mandated to ensure systematic and merit-based screening, shortlisting and hiring of applicants to professionalize the ranks.

Current day care workers will also be protected from disenfranchisement through transition measures that will help them comply with hiring requirements.

Overtime pay, hazard allowance and subsistence allowance will be given to day care workers.

Day care workers will also be given compensation, additional allowances and social security benefits from the Government Service Insurance System, Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

The Public Attorney’s Office will also be readily available to represent day care workers in cases filed against them in connection with their duties. Free annual medical examinations will be provided by government hospitals.

Furthermore, the Department of Social Welfare and Development along with the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority will provide a system of continuing education and skills training and knowledge enhancement programs.

Other entitlements such as same-area assignments for married couples, access to livelihood programs, and continuing education and skills training will be provided as well.

The bill mandates the International Revenue Allotment (IRA) to provide the funding for the program along with the Special Education Fund of local government units, national government subsidy for poorer municipalities, and the contribution of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to the Early Childhood Care and Development Council. RALPH EDWIN VILLANUEVA

