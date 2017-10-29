House OKs regulating food tech sector

THE HOUSE Committee on Appropriations has approved a bill funding a regulatory board that would strengthen the practice of food technology in the country.

The unnumbered Philippine Food Technology Act seeks to develop and nurture competent, virtuous, productive and well-rounded professional food technologists through the creation of the Professional Regulatory Board of Food Technology.

The regulatory board will be under the supervision of the Professional Regulation Commission and will be composed of a chairman and two members who will be appointed by the President.

It will promulgate and enforce rules and regulations necessary to supervise the practice of food technology in the Philippines and to adopt a program for full computerization of a licensure examination on the subject, as well as come up with a Code of Ethics and a Code of Technical Standards.

The Commission on Higher Education will coordinate with the board to ensure that policies, standards and requirements are followed by schools offering food technology.

Special permits will also be issued to persons who will practice food technology.

In addition, certificates of recognition for advanced studies, researches and accomplishments that contribute to the enrichment of the profession will also be given, aside from the formulation of the prescribed guidelines and criteria in the Continuing Professional Development program for food technologists.

Applicants for the practice of food technology will be required to pass the licensure examination.

A fine of P40,000 to P150,000 or imprisonment of six months to four years, at the discretion of the court, will be meted to individuals who pose as food technologists without passing the licensure examination or with invalid, suspended or revoked professional license.

Those who allow another person to use their certificate of registration or professional license or temporary special permit as a food technologist will also be punished with the same sanctions, as well as those who use the certificate of registration and professional license of another food technologist.

RALPH U. VILLANUEVA