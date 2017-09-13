House opens impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Sereno

THE justice committee at the House of Representatives set the wheels turning on the impeachment case against Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno as it began on Wednesday deliberations on whether the complaints filed were “sufficient in form and substance”.

Lawyer Eligio Mallari and Dante Jimenez, chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), filed the first the impeachment complaint against of Sereno on Aug. 15 before the Office of the Secretary General, which 16 congressmen subsequently endorsed.

Lawyer Lorenzo Gadon filed the second impeachment complaint, which 25 congressmen endorsed.

In his complaint, Gadon cited culpable violation of the Constitution, corruption, other high crimes and betrayal of public trust as grounds for Sereno’s impeachment.

Under the Constitution, Congress has the lone power to initiate impeachment proceedings. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA