House opposition bloc seeks probe of Boracay closure

THE seven-member Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives is seeking to investigate the looming six-month closure of world famous Boracay island resort, warning that such a shutdown should not favor big-time businesses over the livelihood of residents.

Makabayan lawmakers Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna, Antonio Tinio and France Castro of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Emerenciana de Jesus and Arlene Brosas of Gabriela, Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis and Sarah Elago of Kabataan made the call under Resolution 1806 directing the House panels on natural resources and ecology to conduct a joint investigation on the Boracay closure and the construction of a $500-million casino and resort in the island during the shutdown.

The Makabayan lawmakers noted that while the degradation of the environment in Boracay should be addressed, it should not be done at the expense not only of the tourists but moreover on the livelihood of some 50,000 workers dependent on the 1,032-hectare island’s tourism industry.

“The rehabilitation of Boracay’s waters and forests, waste management, and the setting up of environmental safeguards to prevent the deterioration of the island is long overdue. However, there is serious concern that these issues, however valid, may ease out local small businesses and jobs of tens of thousands of people to give way to the big-ticket project,” Makabayan lawmakers said.

They were referring to the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation’s move of granting Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and its listed local partner Leisure and Resorts World Corp. a license to operate a $500-million integrated 23-hectare casino-resort in Boracay, with the construction expected to begin soon.

The legislators cited that the population density of Boracay has exceeded the island’s capacity since 2011 based on records of Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR.) Current government statistics show that Boracay is hosting 14,182 visitors daily—way beyond its ideal capacity of 9,362 visitors and tourists per day.

“It is very ironic, even intriguing though, that while the government recommends the island’s closure for months for its supposed rehabilitation, it allowed the entry and construction of a mega casino-resort in Boracay. Allowing the entry of this mega casino-resort is projected to add more burden to the island and its people and environment,” Makabayan said.

“The government must stand and support local small businesses over foreign-owned large businesses. Whereas, the House of Representatives must step in to prevent any more damage to Boracay and to the people relying on the commerce of the island,” Makabayan added. LLANESCA T. PANTI