House opposition to pursue impeach raps vs 8 SC justices if Sereno loses appeal

SIX opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives will file an impeachment case against eight justices of the Supreme Court who voted to oust Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno via quo warranto unless they reverse their ruling.

Representatives Edcel Lagman of Albay, Edgar Erice of Caloocan City, Gary Alejano of Magdalo party-list, Tomasito Villarin of Akbayan party-list and Emmanuel Billiones of Capiz made the position pending the resolution of Sereno’s motion for reconsideration before the High Court.

“We would file it, probably at the end of first week or during the second week of June. It depends on the Supreme Court [decision on the Sereno appeal]. If they will insist on their ruling, then the option for the people in making them accountable is thru impeachment because they clearly violated the Constitution,” Lagman told reporters.

It was Solicitor General Jose Calida who filed the quo warranto petition seeking to oust Sereno based on her failure to submit her complete Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth during her tenure as faculty member of the UP College of Law to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) when Sereno applied for the Chief Justice post in 2012. The JBC screens the applicants for chief justice and associate justices of the High Court.

Sereno, however, has invoked that under the 1987 Charter, the House has the sole authority to initiate an impeachment complaint and the Senate has the sole power to resolve all impeachment cases.

Majority of Sereno’s colleagues, however, disagreed with her and sided with Calida. These eight Supreme Court Justices who favored Calida’s petition include: Associate Justices Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza, Samuel Martires, Noel Tijam, Andres Reyes Jr. and Alexander Gesmundo.

“The power grab was pursued and consummated by the eight Justices even as the House of Representatives was on the verge of deliberating and voting on the Articles of Impeachment submitted by the House Committee on Justice to the Committee on Rules,” the Lagman-led opposition bloc added in a statement.

“Verily, the grievously errant eight justices must be impeached for culpable violation of the Constitution and patent betrayal of public trust, among other impeachable offenses. Only a contrite and complete recantation by reconsidering their unlawful, controversial and unpopular decision can save the eight justices from impeachment,” they added.