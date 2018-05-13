House panel chief ‘relieved’ over Sereno ouster via quo warranto, admits uncertainty over Senate conviction

THE Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court granted the quo warranto petition ousting Maria Lourdes Sereno as Chief Justice, admitting that the Senate impeachment court may not have voted to convict Sereno.

“I feel so relieved that we need not go through the protracted and litigious process of a Senate impeachment trial. There are Senators who made comments that they want us to send the Articles of Impeachment to them immediately, and its possible that they will defy the Supreme Court anyway because they feel they have they (Senators) have the jurisdiction [on removing a Chief Justice],” Rep. Reynaldo Umali of Oriental Mindoro, chairman of the justice committee, said in a radio interview on Sunday.

Umali issued the statement after the Supreme Court granted the petition of Solicitor General Jose Calida on the grounds that Sereno did not submit all the copies of her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN) as faculty member of the University of the Philippines College of Law as part of the requirements by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), which screens applicants for the judiciary, including the Chief Justice.

Under the 1987 Charter, the House has the sole authority to initiate an impeachment complaint and the Senate has the sole power to resolve all impeachment cases. At least two-thirds of the Senate should vote in favor of convicting an impeachable official like Sereno for her to be ousted.

“We might as well not bring the impeachment complaint to the Senate anymore so we won’t have a constitutional crisis. We need to put an end to this,” Umali added.

The House has yet to vote on the Articles of Impeachment against Sereno, who has been accused of corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution:

1. failing to submit SALN to the JBC;

2. misusing P18 million in public funds for the purchase of a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser, hiring of information technology consultant Helen Macasaet and selection of the Shangri-La Boracay resort for the 3rd Asean Chief Justices’ meeting;

3. usurping the authority of the Supreme Court as a collegial body by forming a Regional Office of Court Administrator, issuing a temporary restraining order on the case of Coalition of Senior Citizens party-list and transferring the Maute cases from Marawi to Taguig City without en banc or full-court approval;

4. abusing her position as ex-officio chairperson of the JBC by excluding the name of then Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza from consideration for the post of associate justice;

5. interfering in the inquiry by the House on the alleged misuse of P66 million in tobacco funds by Ilocos Norte government employees because of a Court of Appeals stay order on the House investigation and undermining the House justice panel’s impeachment proceedings, and;

6. tyrannical abuse of discretionary power as stated in the testimony of psychologist Geraldine Tria based on the chief justice’s psychological exam results.

“We need to prepare for a lot of things [in an impeachment trial]. We would need private prosecutors, people who will help us…we need pre-trial brief, affidavit of witness, so on and so forth. It is a lot of work,” Umali said.

“Because of this decision [granting the quo warranto], I won’t have to do these things anymore. I can now focus on my legislative work,” Umali added.