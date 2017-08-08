House panel to determine whether Duterte son should be invited to ‘shabu’ probe

A lawmaker at the House of Representatives said inviting Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte to the ongoing investigation into the illegal entry of P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs would depend on the testimony of a Customs broker who disclosed previously that he was being name-dropped inside the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“Well, we will look into it. Pagka sinabi ni Mark na sa tingin niya, then we will proceed. Pagka sinabi niyang hindi, then what’s the basis?” said Rep. Dakila Cua of Quirino, head of the House ways and means committee.

(Well we will look into it. If Mark says he thinks we should, then we will proceed. If he says no, then what’s the basis?)

”Mark” is Mark Taguba, a Customs broker, who revealed at a House inquiry that BOC personnel were receiving money from him in exchange for faster transactions inside the bureau.

Cua also said that “it would depend on the statement of Mark Taguba next time if he believes we should or not.”

Taguba also said that most of those he worked with inside the BOC had name-dropped Duterte’s son.

When asked, Cua said, “Well, I believe, he did not say the name, he said the position. He said vice mayor.”

The younger Duterte branded Taguba’s testimony as “hearsay”.

