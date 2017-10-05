House panel finds sufficient grounds to impeach Sereno

THE justice committee at the House of Representatives, voting 25-2, found sufficient grounds to impeach Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Only Rep. Jose Christopher Belmonte of Quezon City and Rep. Arlene “Kaka” Bag-ao of Dinagat Islands objected to the impeachment complaint which lawyer Larry Gadon filed.

Twenty-five lawmakers voted for the motion of Rep. Henry Oaminal of Misamis Occidental to declare that there were sufficient grounds to impeach Sereno.

After the determining the “sufficiency in grounds,” the committee will then determine if there was probable cause in the complaint. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA