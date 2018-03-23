House panel okays bill increasing campaign expenditure cap 

THE Suffrage and Electoral Reforms panel of the House of Representatives has significantly raised the cap on campaign expenditures both for candidates and political parties.

This developed after the committee approved House Bill 7295, amending the election law to increase the expenses of presidential and vice presidential candidates to P50 and P40 per voter respectively from P10.

A candidate for senator, district representatives, governor, vice governor, board members, mayor, vice mayor and councilors may spend P30 per voter from P10 under the current election law, while a candidate for party-list representative will be allowed to spend P10 per voter or P7 pesos higher than the existing P3.

“This measure will increase the authorized campaign expenditures to a more realistic level, thus encouraging candidates to declare their true and actual election expenses as required by law,” the committee report on the measure read.

The measure also allows each political party to spend P30 per voter from P5 under the present law.

The authors of the measure are: former Speaker and Rep. Feliciano Belmonte, Jr. of Quezon City; former Suffrage and Electoral Reforms panel Chairman and Rep. Fredenil Castro of Capiz; and House Suffrage and Electoral Reforms panel Chairman Sherwin Tugna of Citizens Battle Against Corruption party-list. LLANESCA T. PANTI