House panel okays bill protecting Tarlac forests

A HOUSE committee has approved a bill that seeks to establish a forest boundary in Tarlac to conserve, protect and develop forest resources in the province.

House Bill 6060, or Forestland Boundary of the Province of Tarlac, is part of an overall plan to have a forest land boundary delineation for the whole country.

According to the bill, delineation is the conduct of investigation, field reconnaissance and assessment and staking of boundaries between forestlands, national parks and agricultural lands.

It says the permanent forest estate of Tarlac covers approximately 90,752.95 hectares of forest land area across 16 forest land blocks found in the municipalities of Mayantoc, San Clemente, Gerona, San Jose, Bamban and Capas.

The bill states that it is state policy to conserve and develop the country’s forest resources to attain ecological balance, preserve valuable ecosystems, prevent environment degradation and promote sustainable development.

“The delineation will be instrumental in the determination of priority areas that must be given attention for their conversation and protection. By defining exactly the scope and location of these forests, further environmental degradation will be prevented,” the measure explains.

Rep. Carlos Cojuangco of the First District, one of the bill’s authors, said there are existing ground points that the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority has provided that could be the basis for establishing the boundaries ,which would be surveyed after passage of the measure.