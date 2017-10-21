House panel Oks bill protecting elderly

A bill that seeks to protect senior citizens from abuse has been approved by the Committee on Appropriations at the House of Representatives.

The Anti-Elder Abuse Act, authored by Valenzuela City Rep. Wesley Gatchalian, Tarlac Rep. Victor Yap, Nueva Ecija Rep. Magnolia Antonino, Nueva Ecija Rep. Estrellita Suansing, Cebu Rep. Raul del Mar, Bulacan Reps.

Linabelle Villarica, Jose Antonio Sy-Alarado and Ako Bicol Reps. Rodel Batocabe and Alfredo Garbin, Jr. will give senior citizens the right to avail protection and legal assistance from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) or any public legal assistance office.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Local Government Unit (LGU) concerned will provide the victims of abuse a safe place or temporary shelter, counseling, healing, recovery and rehabilitation and outreach programs.

The bill also mandates the Philippine National Police (PNP) to write a protocol establishing guidelines and procedures to be followed by police officers in assisting the calls related to the violence against senior citizens.

A Senior Citizen Help Desk in every barangay will also be established, as well as Special Prosecution Units that will handle the cases of violence against senior citizens. Education and training programs for law enforcement officers and persons involved will be provided as well.

The bill will also allow the issuance of Protection Orders (POs) to prevent further acts of abuse and violence against senior citizens.

The authors said that through the bill, the State will exert efforts to address all forms of violence, abuse, neglect, exploitation and coercion against senior citizens.

The measure will be tackled at the plenary for final approval.