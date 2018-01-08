House panel OKs bill vs spam messages

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Information and Communications Technology has approved a measure that seeks to protect phone subscribers from unsolicited calls and spam text messages through the institution of a “No Call, No Text” registration system.

The bill, yet to be numbered, aims to protect the interests of mobile phone subscribers and promote general welfare in the face of unsolicited commercial speech, establish a standard of conduct for business and industry in sending messages to subscribers, promote the fundamental rights of the subscriber to privacy and protect subscribers from unwanted calls and texts inducing the purchase of goods or services and solicitation.

The measure mandates the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to establish the system, which will ensure that the identity and privacy of the persons registered remain confidential.

Telephone numbers may only be accessed from the registry.

The bill provides that any phone subscriber may manage and limit the outbound and unsolicited calls and texts he receives by registering his telephone number in the Voice Call Register and/or No Text Message Register of the NPC.

The subscriber may do so by presenting a government identification card and proof of exclusive ownership of a particular telephone number. The subscriber must also pay a fee, to be determined by the NPC.

Registered telephone numbers in the No Calls and No Text Registry will neither be changed nor removed, except upon the request of the owner in writing.

Invalid or disconnected telephone numbers may be changed or removed upon validation of the NPC.

The bill prohibits unsolicited calls and text messages to be made or sent to the telephone numbers on the registry.

Any person who wants to call or send text messages to numbers in the registry is also required to register his number.

The Public Telecommunication Entity (PTE) or any content provider shall also be required under the bill to provide a mechanism for subscribers who have decided to opt out anytime from broadcast messaging services they are receiving.

In the “opt-out” mechanism, the subscriber or recipient must indicate the decision to no longer receive any commercial or promotional advertisement or push message from the PTE or content provider.

The PTE or any content provider which will give the special access number of their subscribers without their consent to commercial or marketing agencies shall be held liable under the measure.

The proposed law imposes a penalty or fine of P50,000 to P100,000 for each violation.