House panel OKs P1.1-B Dengvaxia assistance fund

appropriations panel of the House of Representatives has approved the proposed P1.16 billion supplemental budget for the Dengvaxia Assistance Fund that will be used to aid those who have been injected with the anti-dengue vaccine.

The Department of Health revised its original proposal of P1.5 billion to P1.16 billion by removing the P270-million allocation for the distribution of medical kits to those who received Dengvaxia, and reducing the budget for active case-finding from P300 million to P148 million.

The funding for the assistance for admitted patients and outpatients was increased to P945 million from the previous proposal of P776 million.

Meanwhile, P67.5 million will be used for the deployment nurses, health education and promotion officers.

“This fund will cover all the 900,000 individuals injected by the Dengvaxia vaccine who got or will become sick, regardless if their illness which manifested after their Dengvaxia immunization is Dengvaxia related or not,” Health Undersecretary Rolando Domingo told the appropriations panel chaired by Rep. Karlo Nograles.

“The P945 million accounts for 81 percent of the supplemental budget. It could cover as much as 40,000 admitted patients and cover the cost for the outpatients,” Domingo added.

He said the medical assistance would be made available beyond 2019.

“Our estimate is that we will have 5,000 to 10,000 admission of Dengvaxia-vaccinated patients every year. Even if we double that admission estimates to 20,000 per year, the P900 million budget would still be more than enough,” Domingo said.

“The average cost per admitted patient is P13,000 to P14,000. In severe cases like leukemia, it could go as high as P500,000, and we have 20 cases of that thus far. An outpatient case would just cost around P750. Still, we can’t spend everything until 2019, so we want it to be used in an extended period,” he added.

Nograles said the bill would be amended to allow the health department to spend the Dengvaxia budget beyond 2019.