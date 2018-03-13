House panel postpones vote on Articles of Impeachment against Sereno

THE voting on the report of the justice committee of the House of Representatives containing the Articles of Impeachment against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno set for Wednesday has been postponed, according to a post on the House website.

The Manila Times sought out at least eight members of the panel, including its Chairman Reynaldo Umali of Oriental Mindoro for the reason for the reason behind the postponement but no one provided an explanation.

The postponement came a day after Sereno stood pat on her decision not to resign from her post amid growing clamor for her to do so.

Recent calls came on Monday from the Philippine Judges Association (PJA) and the Supreme Court Employees Association (SCEA) during the flag ceremony at the high tribunal on Monday.

Voting 38-2, the justice committee found probable cause to impeach Sereno who is facing charges of corruption and other high crimes, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

Lawyer Larry Gadon filed impeachment complaint against Sereno. LLANESCA T. PANTI