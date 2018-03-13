House panel resets village polls to October

THE Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms of the House of Representatives postponed the barangay (village) elections in May in anticipation of a plebiscite for the new Constitution in October 2018.
In a 17-0 vote, the House panel decided to postpone the polls to the second Monday of October.
“We did not postpone because of an assumption that there will be a plebiscite for a new Constitution. There are committees in Congress deliberating on it, and there is also the consultative committee formed by Malacañang [to recommend a new Constitution],” Rep. Sherwin Tugna of the Citizens Battle Against Corruption party-list, the committee chairman, said.
Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro of Capiz moved for a motion to vote after Rep. Antonio Tinio of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list slammed Edmund Abesamis, president of the Liga ng mga Barangay, for saying that the postponement of the polls was not self-serving.
“Kapal ng mukha niyo. Karamihan sa inyo third termer na (You are all thick-faced. Most of you are already on your third and last terms),” Tinio said.
Tugna stopped Tinio and moved to have his statement stricken off the record because it was “unparliamentary.”
