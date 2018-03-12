House panel resets village polls to October 

THE Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms of the House of Representatives postponed the barangay (village) elections in May in anticipation of a plebiscite for the new Constitution in October 2018.

In a 17-0 vote, the House panel decided to postpone the polls to the second Monday of October.

“We did not postpone because of an assumption that there will be a plebiscite for a new Constitution. There are Committees in Congress deliberating on it, and there is also the Consultative Committee formed by Malacañang [which will recommend a new Constitution subject to Congress’ approval or otherwise],” Rep. Sherwin Tugna of the Citizens Battle Against Corruption party-list, committee chairman, said.

Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro of Capiz moved for a motion to vote after Rep. Antonio Tinio of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list slammed Edmund Abesamis, president of the Liga ng mga Barangay, for saying that the postponement of the polls was not self-serving.

“Kapal ng mukha niyo. Karamihan sa inyo third termer na (You are all thick-faced. Most of you are already on your last terms,” Tinio said.

Tugna stopped Tinio and moved to have his statement stricken off the record because it was “unparliamentary.”