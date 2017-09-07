House panel sets probe on ‘Yolanda’ housing anomaly on Sept. 18

THE House of Representatives has calendared an investigation on an alleged anomaly in a government housing project involving “billions of pesos” allegedly misused by a contractor hired by the National Housing Authority (NHA) to build homes for victims of Supertyphoon “Yolanda” that hit most of the Visayas region four years ago.

Rep. Alfredo Benitez of the 3rd District of Negros Occidental said in a text message on Thursday that the committee on housing and urban development, which he heads would conduct the inquiry starting on Sept. 18.

Benitez said that he would also ask the committee on good governance and public accountability, of which he is a member, to join the investigation.

Benitez who, along with committee members, visited the project site in Leyte on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 found out that the houses have not been completed and that some of the materials used were “substandard” four years after the disaster. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA

