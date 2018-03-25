House panels clear Meralco to forge power supply contracts in Luzon

THE Committees on Energy and the Good Government and Public Accountability of the House of Representatives paved the way for the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) to enter into power supply agreements (PSAs) with seven affiliate companies.

“It is hereby resolved the ERC must immediately resolve the seven PSA applications of Meralco, provided all the requirement prescribed by laws, rules and regulations have been complied with, and the appropriate hearings on the applications have been conducted,” according to Committee Report 632 based on House Resolution 1741 authored by Minority Leader Danilo Suarez.

The ERC is the Energyy Regulatory Commission.

“These [seven]PSAs respond to the infrastructure development thrust of this administration and are expected to reduce the transmission congestion in Luzon that causes intermittent power outages that consequently interrupt business activities and dampen economic growth,” the same report said.

The resolution refers to Meralco’s pending PSAs with Redondo Peninsula Energy Inc., Atimonan One Energy, Inc., St. Raphael Power Generation Corporation, Central Luzon Premiere Power Corporation, Mariveles Power Generation Corporation, Panay Energy Development Corporation and Global Luzon Energy Development Corporation.

The seven PSAs are expected to provide 3,551 megawatts to Luzon.

“The existing coal-fired power plants are outdated and insufficient, rendering them vulnerable to transmission failures that may be caused by disasters such as the recent earthquake in Samar and Leyte,” the committee report said. LLANESCA T. PANTI