House panels OK Meralco deals with 7 affiliates

The committees on energy and good government and public accountability of the House of Representatives approved the power supply agreements that the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) wants to sign with seven of its affiliate companies.

The two panels came out with a report based on the resolution authored by Minority Leader Danilo Suarez in reference to Meralco’s pending PSAs with Redondo Peninsula Energy Inc., Atimonan One Energy, Inc., St. Raphael Power Generation Corporation, Central Luzon Premiere Power Corporation, Mariveles Power Generation Corporation, Panay Energy Development Corporation and Global Luzon Energy Development Corp.

“These [seven]PSAs respond to the infrastructure development thrust of this administration and are expected to reduce the transmission congestion in Luzon that causes intermittent power outages that consequently interrupt business activities and dampen economic growth,” the committee report, which was submitted for plenary adoption on March 21, read.

“It is hereby resolved the ERC must immediately resolve the seven PSA applications of Meralco, provided all the requirement prescribed by laws, rules and regulations have been complied with, and the appropriate hearings on the applications have been conducted,” it added.

The seven PSAs will generate 3,551 megawatts of power.

“The existing coal-fired power plants are outdated and insufficient, rendering them vulnerable to transmission failures that may be caused by disasters such as the recent earthquake in Samar and Leyte,” the Committee report signed by Lord Allan Velasco, chairman of the energy committee, and Johny Pimente, head of the good government and public accountability panel, said.

At least 51 percent of Atimonan One is controlled by Meralco.

Meralco PowerGen Corp. has the majority control of Redondo Peninsula Energy, while St. Rafael is a joint venture between Semirara Mining and Power Corp., Meralco PowerGen Corp. and Marubeni Corp.

Meralco PowerGen Corp. also has a 49 percent stake in Mariveles Power.

The Panay Energy Development Corp. and Global Luzon Energy Development Corp., on the other hand, are subsidiaries of Global Business Power Corp. which is also partly owned by Meralco PowerGen.

Under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira), distributors like Meralco havethe obligation to supply electricity at the least cost to consumers.

Suarez called on the ERC to hasten the approval of the seven PSAs to speed up the generation of baseload in the country.

“If the ERC continues to delay the approval process, the investor might back out and the country will lose the opportunity to address the alarming thinning power reserve,” Suarez said in a statement.

When the House started its inquiry in July 2017, Meralco’s First Vice President William Pamintuan maintained that the seven PSAs were legally filed in accordance with the rules and regulations of the ERC for the provision of reliable power supply at least cost to Meralco’s over six million customers.

“Meralco negotiated these PSAs in utmost good faith and the resulting rates and other terms and conditions that were filed before the ERC are very competitive and favorable to the consumers,” Pamintuan said.