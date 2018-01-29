House to pass proposed Bangsamoro law before taking on new Charter, says lawmaker

THE House of Representatives will pass the proposed Bangsamoro Basic law (BBL) first before taking on amendments to the Constitution that would be subjected to a plebiscite, Deputy Speaker Gwen Garcia of Cebu said Monday.

“Our projection is that we are going to pass the BBL before we adjourn on March 21. This is the wish of the House leadership,” Garcia said in a news conference.

The proposed Bangsamoro law—a product of the peace agreement between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in March 2014— abolishes the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) to be replaced by a Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR) that will enjoy fiscal autonomy. It will be governed by a parliament whose members would be elected by the BAR.

“If we pass the BBL then we later pass a new Constitution which will hurdle the plebiscite, then the passage of the new Constitution will even strengthen the BBL and give more autonomy to the [already existing]Bangsamoro region,” Garcia said.

Rep. Khalid Dimaporo of Lanao del Norte said that Charter Change efforts should not hamper the BBL passage.

“Charter Change is not really a requirement for BBL passage. Our four subcommittees are already done with their respective output. We are ready to discuss the BBL in the mother Committee by February,” Dimaporo said.

“Having said that, we are even ahead of schedule [considering the projected BBL passage by March 21],” Dimaporo said. LLANESCA PANTI