House passes bill amending law on creation of cities

THE House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill amending the law on the creation of municipalities, highly-urbanized cities and provinces.

Under House Bill 6177, for an area to be declared a municipality, it should have an income of P12.5 million for two consecutive years and a population of 25,000. Under the present law, the income requirement is only P2.5 million.

The measure, sponsored by Cotabato Rep. Pedro Acharon, Jr., Tarlac Rep. Victor Yap, Cebu Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia and Surigao del Norte Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas 2nd, raised the income requirement for the creation of highly urbanized cities to P250 million from P50 million. A city should also have at least 200,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, for the creation of a province, an income of P200 million is required, up from the present P20 million, and a population of 250,000.