House passes bill that bans expiry of gift checks

THE House of Representatives passed on Wednesday a measure that seeks to remove the expiry dates on gift checks, gift certificates and gift cards.

House Bill 6016, also known as Gift Check Non-Expiry Act, was passed on third and final reading via a unanimous vote.

The bill was introduced by Bulacan Rep. Jose Sy-Alvarado,

“The policy of the State is to protect the interest of the consumer, promote the general welfare and establish standards of conduct f or business and industry. [The State] shall ensure that the best interest of the consumer is considered in the interpretation and implementing rules and regulations,” the bill said.

Violators of the proposed law will pay a fine of not less than P500,000 but not more than P1,000,000 and jailed for at least a year to five years.