House passes bill making GenSan separate district

House Bill (HB) 5162, which seeks separation of General Santos City or GenSan from the first legislative district of South Cotabato, has been approved by the House of Representatives on its third and final reading.

First District Rep. Pedro Acharon Jr., author of the bill, said the almost 20 years of pushing for GenSan to be a separate legislative district has become a reality.

The bill, according to Acharon, will be transmitted to the Senate where Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara has signified to sponsor and facilitate the passage of its counterpart measure.

Based on the 2015 census, the City of General Santos has a population of around 594,000 with an annual average population growth rate of 1.91 percent since 2010.

The first district of South Cotabato is composed of General Santos City and the municipalities of Tupi and Polomolok.