House passes bill opening access in data transmission

A BILL seeking to promote open access in data transmission and grant the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) additional powers has been approved at the House of Representatives on its second reading.

House Bill 6557 or the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, principally authored by Tarlac Rep. Arthur Yap, said the passing of the bill will allow data transmission to be further improved, given the Philippines’ limited infrastructure.

The bill also seeks to protect the public interest by its ability to access data networks.

Data transmission refers to the process of sending digital analog signal over a communication medium to computing networks and communication or electronic devices.

It enables the transfer of devices in a point-to-point, point-to-multipoint and multipoint-to-multipoint environment.

According to the bill, the open access approach in the regulation of data transmission services sector can be provided through a speedy and efficient registration process and the promotion of fair and open competition.

“Data transmission is a key factor in communications and this measure seeks to establish a regulatory framework to develop efficient and effective data transmission in the long term,” Yap said in a statement.

The bill also aims to establish a strong and independent regulatory body and system that will ensure and enhance fair competition in the sector of data transmission.