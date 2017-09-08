House passes national ID system bill

THE House of Representatives has approved a measure that would establish a national identification (ID) system.

Seven lawmakers voted against the bill while 142 voted in the affirmative.

If signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte, the measure will mandate Filipinos, upon reaching 18 years old, to register and will be issued, upon application, an ID which shall contain personal data of the cardholder.

The bill provides “[t]hat such data shall be limited to the extent necessary for the purpose or function” of the card, “as determined by the PSA, in coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the National Privacy Commission (NPC) and other implementing agencies.”

PSA is the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The ID “shall serve as the official government-issued identification document of a cardholder in dealing with national government agencies, local government units (LGUs), government owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs), and government financial institutions (GFIs).

In the Senate, the Unified National Identification System Act is pending before the committee on justice and human rights.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th filed Senate Bill 95 or the Filipino Identification Act on July 30, 2016 while Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao filed SB 1577 or the Filipino Identification Act on Sept. 4, 2017.

The Unified National Identification System Act is one of 25 Approved Common Legislative Agenda by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. WITH BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO