House passes SIM card registration bill

The House of Representatives has approved a bill that seeks to require the registration of all SIM cards.

Rep. Wes Gatchalian welcomed the approval on third reading of House Bill 7233.

“As one of the authors of this bill, I am pleased that we have taken a step closer towards ensuring a more responsible and accountable use of mobile phones,” Gatchalian said in a statement.

The Valenzuela City lawmaker said the unregulated sale of prepaid SIM cards encouraged the commission of scams and acts of terror.

He said the bill does not infringe on the privacy of cell phone users because the SIM card registration will only identify the owner of a particular phone number.

“Of course I understand the concerns of some sectors regarding the issue of privacy. I can assure everyone that we have deliberated long and hard in ensuring that these private information will be adequately protected,” Gatchalian said.

“I am hoping that after the passage of SIM Card Registration Bill, we also get to pass the Mobile Number Portability Act,” he added, referring to House Bill 7652 (the proposed Mobile Number Portability Act) that seeks to let users retain their numbers after changing their network provider.

“I believe this will benefit a lot of our citizens who no longer have to worry about seeking better services in another network, and in turn would also encourage our network providers to provide even better services,” Gatchalian said.