THE House of Representatives approved on third and final reading the proposed P3.767-trillion national budget for 2018.

Voting 221-9 on Tuesday, lawmakers approved House Bill No. 6215 or the 2018 General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

Rep. Karlo Nograles of Davao City, who heads the House committee on appropriations, said that the end goal was to have the GAB signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte on or before November 15. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO