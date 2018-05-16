House poised to approve BBL

The House of Representatives will approve the proposed Bangsamoro Basic law (BBL) on May 30, House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Norte said Tuesday.

Three committees—the House panels on Muslim Affairs; Local Government and Peace, Unity and Reconciliation—voted to pass the measure on Tuesday.

The bill seeks to replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with a Bangsamoro Region that will enjoy fiscal autonomy and governed by the Bangsamoro Parliament elected by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region’s inhabitants.

House Bill 6475 includes an opt-in provision wherein all other contiguous areas of the ARMM may join the Bangsamoro region provided there is a resolution of the local government unit or a petition of at least 10 percent of the registered voters in the geographic area asking for their inclusion at least two months prior to the ratification of the BBL.

“We are working on a timetable of passing the BBL before we adjourn sine die. I have met the opposing sides and formed a small committee to sift through the proposed BBL. The small committee will report to me [of their output]and then we go into a [all-majority bloc] caucus [to discuss it], send it to plenary and approve it by May 30,” Fariñas told reporters.

Congress has nine session days before it adjourns sine die on June 4.

“Our Muslim brothers are for the version of the BTC (Bangsamoro Transition Committee), while our Christian members also have amendments [to push for]. I told them in the small committee to find a middle ground. If not, I will be the one to find that middle ground. That is my job as the Majority leader, and I expect the majority to go with me,” Fariñas said.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in April that he is willing to certify the BBL as an urgent bill.

Under the bill, the Bangsamoro region will include provinces under ARMM, six municipalities in Lanao del Norte namely Baloi, Munai, Nunungan, Pantar, Tagoloan and Tangkal that joined the ARMM in a plebiscite in 2001, and the cities of Cotabato and Isabela.

House Bill 6475 retains the national government’s power and control over defense and external security, and allows the establishment of the Bangsamoro Military Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

It also allows the establishment of the Bangsamoro Police Force.

Government revenues generated from the exploration, development and utilization of all natural resources in the Bangsamoro, inclusive of mines and minerals, will be exclusively managed and accessed by the Bangsamoro government.

Fossil fuels such as petroleum, natural gas, coal as well as uranium, however, will be co-managed and the revenues shared equally between the national and Bangsamoro governments.