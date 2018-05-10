House prepared to vote on Sereno impeachment if SC junks quo warranto, says justice panel head

THE House of Representatives is still prepared to vote on the articles of impeachment against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in case the Supreme Court rules against the quo warranto petition that has been filed against her, Rep. Reynaldo Umali of Oriental Mindoro said in a live radio interview on Thursday.

“Palagay ko ay mahirap ng mabago ang desisyon lalo na kung on reconsideration lang,” said Umali in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision favoring the petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida who questioned the validity of Sereno’s appointment after documents showed that she failed to fully comply with the submission of her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN).

The high tribunal will release its ruling on the quo warranto petition this Friday.

The House committee on justice, which Umali heads, has found probable cause to impeach Sereno. The plenary is expected to vote on the committee recommendation when session resumes on Monday, May 15.

If impeached by the House, the articles of impeachment will be elevated to the Senate, which will convene as a court to try Sereno who is accused of corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

Former president Benigno Aquino 3rd appointed Sereno as Chief Justice after her predecessor, Renato Corona, was also impeached for misrepresenting his SALN. DEO BANIDA