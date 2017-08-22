House probe sought into Kian’s killing

LAWMAKERS from the Makabayan bloc are seeking an investigation on the death of a senior high school student during an anti-illegal drug operation in Caloocan City.

On Tuesday, lawmakers at the House of Representatives filed a resolution urging the committee on human rights “to condemn and conduct an investigation in aid of legislation” into the killing of Kian de los Santos, 17.

In the resolution, the lawmakers said that “given the need for adherence to human and civil rights standards by all law enforcement agencies in the anti-drug campaign, and the apparent pieces of evidence pointing to the contrary on the de los Santos case, an inquiry into the killing of Kian Loyd delos Santos is of utmost importance and urgency.”

It was signed by Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate of Bayan Muna; Reps. Emmi de Jesus and Arlene Brosas of Gabriela; Reps. Antonio Tinio and France Castro of ACT Teachers party-list; Rep. Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis party-list; and Rep. Sarah Jane Elago of Kabataan party-list.

According to the House resolution, “witnesses allege that de los Santos was unarmed and framed by the three police officers who, witnesses said, forced the teenager to hold a gun, fire and run.”

It added that closed circuit television footage showed de los Santos being carried by two men to where his body was later found, “raising doubt” about a report that he fired first.

According to the lawmakers, “there should be no compromise on the necessity to rid the country of crime and narcotics, an intensified campaign against illegal drugs is laudable and, in fact, long-overdue” but that “this relentless campaign must, nonetheless, be waged with the highest regard for the protection of life and respect for human rights; its methods must be conducted in such ways that will spare casualties among innocents, and accord due process to suspects.”