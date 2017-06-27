The House of Representatives is preparing the detention cell of Gov. Imee Marcos of Ilocos Norte in connection with her continued refusal to attend an inquiry on the alleged misuse of P66 million worth of tobacco funds.

Rep. Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur, chairman of the House good government and public accountability, said that Marcos couldn’t get away with brazen defiance of the invitation and subpoena from Congress.

“If she does not show up, her arrest and detention is as sure as the sun rising tomorrow. Her detention space in the House of Representatives is being readied,” Pimentel said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We had the chamber prepared right after Governor Marcos publicly declared that she will dodge our July 25 hearing, despite our subpoena and show cause order compelling her to explain satisfactorily why she should not be held in contempt for her brazen defiance,” Pimentel added.

Governor Marcos said in an interview that she wanted to show up in the congressional hearing but her brother, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. advised her not to attend as she might end up being detained.

Should Governor Marcos be jailed, she will join the six other Ilocos Norte government officials who have been locked up in Batasan since May 29 for refusing to confirm purchase orders and vouchers that they signed in connection with the use of the P66 million tobacco fund to buy motor vehicles for farmers without public bidding.

“She’ll be okay in detention, though she might miss certain luxuries, considering the high life she’s accustomed to,” Pimentel added.