House resets barangay polls to October 

THE House of Representatives approved a measure resetting the barangay (village) polls from May 14 to October 8, 2018.

Rep. Sherwin Tugna of the Citizens Battle Against Corruption party-list, chairman of the Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms, justified House Bill 7378 by citing that it was aimed at synchronizing the barangay polls with a possible plebiscite for the new Constitution that would pave the way for a shift to a federal government.

Rep. Antonio Tinio of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list, however, countered that the polls should not be postponed based on a possible scenario.

“Nobody here can guarantee that the plebiscite for Charter change will happen in October. When October comes and the proposed new Constitution is not yet ready for plebiscite, who is to stop us again from postponing the barangay polls,” said Tinio after the viva voce vote.

Tugna, however, argued that the postponement was reflective of the sentiment of the public.

“Our voice as representatives is the voice of our constituents,” Tugna said.

This is the third postponement of the barangay polls. LLANESCA T. PANTI