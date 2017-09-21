House restores CHR, ERC, NCIP budgets

The budgets of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) will be restored in the final version of the General Appropriations Bill, Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles said on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives last week approved a P1,000 budget for each of the three agencies.

Nograles, who heads the House committee on appropriations, said his panel was given the green light to endorse the restoration of the budget of the three commissions after their heads appealed to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

He said the restored budget of the three commissions will be incorporated in the final version of the budget bill that is up for approval by the plenary.

In a statement, Nograles said CHR Chairman Jose Luis “Chito” Gascon, ERC Commissioner Geronimo Sta. Ana and NCIP Chairperson Leonor Oralde-Quintayo sought the help of Nograles and House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas “to act as bridged between them and Speaker Alvarez.”

He said Gascon agreed that the CHR’s investigations should include other groups who victimize the police, the military, and civilians. Alvarez and Fariñas meanwhile were given assurances that ERC and NCIP will take steps to combat graft and corruption.

“The Speaker basically told Chairman Gascon that we are not the enemy. The Duterte government is not the enemy. We are one with the CHR in the fight against all forms of human rights violation but they must start looking also at the violations committed by criminals and insurgents,” Nograles said.