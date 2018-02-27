House resumes impeachment proceedings against Sereno

IMPEACHMENT proceedings against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno at the House of Representatives resumed on Tuesday with two psychiatrists set to testify on the psychological tests that were given to her when she was a candidate for the position.

Rep. Reynaldo Umali of Oriental Mindoro, chairman of the Committee on Justice, said the psychiatrists were expected to reveal their evaluation on Sereno as part of the requirements by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), which screens candidates for Chief Justice.

Sereno is facing impeachment for failing to file her statement of assets, liabilities and networth (SALN), betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution. FRANCE CAUBANG, MELRIC DIONISIO

