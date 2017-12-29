House seeks P2,000 travel allowance for govt personnel

THE HOUSE of Representatives has approved a resolution urging the President to increase the daily local travel allowance of government officials and personnel on official business.

House Resolution 243, principally authored by ABS Party-list Rep. Eugene de Vera, seeks to adjust the travel allowance to P2,000 from P800.

According to the resolution, there is a need to restructure the system of allocating allowances by implementing a periodic increase based on adjustments in the value of the Philippine peso.

“The amount for travel expenses specified in [Executive Order] 298 was based upon the prevailing market prices during the time it was crafted, and thus does not truly reflect the current fiscal situation of the country,” the resolution said.

Under EO 298, signed by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in March 2004, the rate of travel expenses allocated for local travels of government officials and personnel regardless of rank and destination is P800 per day.

“Prices since 2004 have changed, and the real value of the amount of travel expenses worth P800, 11 years ago, is not the same as it is today,” De Vera said.

According to him, under the proposed new rate, P1,000 will be allocated for hotel or lodging, P600 for food and P400 for incidental expenses.